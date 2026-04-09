Zimbabwe: Zim Records Decline in Road Accidents This Easter Holiday

Discover morevehiclevehiclesCryptocurrency investment platformsZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has released the official road traffic accident statistics for the 2026 Easter Holiday, revealing a notable decrease in the total number of accidents and injuries compared to the same period last year.

According to the statement released, the statistics revealed that during the 2026 Easter Holiday, a total of 337 road traffic accidents were recorded.

This was a decrease from the 384 accidents recorded during the same period in 2025, despite the lower number of total accidents, the number of fatal incidents and deaths saw an increase. In 2026, there were 22 fatal accidents resulting in 30 deaths, whereas in 2025, 21 fatal accidents had claimed 24 lives.

In contrast, there was a significant decline in the number of people who sustained injuries. The number of injured persons decreased from 178 in 2025 to 104 in 2026.

On 2 April, a road traffic accident took place at the 246 km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road. In this incident, six family members lost their lives when a Toyota Corolla vehicle had a head-on collision with a truck.