Zimbabwe: Man Kills Younger Brother in Fight Over Cellphone

9 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Discover morevehiclevehiclesZimbabwe News SubscriptionA 45-year-old Marondera man has been arrested for killing his younger brother during a fight over a cellphone.

Police confirmed the arrest of the suspected killer, Munyaradzi Takundwa of Dombotombo high density suburb in the Mashonaland East town of Marondera.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Munyaradzi Takundwa (45) in connection with a murder case which occurred in Dombotombo, Marondera, on March 28, 2026," national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

"The suspect allegedly struck his brother, Simbarashe Takundwa (41), once on the head with a shovel following a misunderstanding over a cellphone. The victim died at the scene," he added.

Meanwhile, police in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province, arrested Sharelight Ncube (31) in connection with a murder which occurred at Kitsiyatota gold panning site on March 28.

The suspect allegedly shot Justice Padzuru, who was part of a group of illegal gold miners prospecting for gold near the railway line.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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