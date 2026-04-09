Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Pledges Government Support As Zimbabwe Gears Up to Co-Host Cricket World Cup

Discover morevehiclesvehicleDigital news subscriptionsPRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to assist Zimbabwe Cricket in preparing to host next year's ICC World Cup.

Zimbabwe will next year co-host the global showcase together with South Africa and Namibia for the first time since 2003.

Speaking at the State House, where he hosted the Zimbabwe men's cricket team, President Mnangagwa said the Government would assist the cricket board in hosting the tournament, which he said would put the country in a firm position in the global spotlight.

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"Looking into the future, my Government stands ready to provide the necessary guarantees and support for hosting the prestigious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year.

"Zimbabwe, together with South Africa and Namibia, will co-host the tournament. This presents a historic opportunity to once again showcase on the global stage the unique hospitality of our people and passion for cricket.

"I, therefore, challenge all stakeholders to work concertedly, with unity of purpose, to deliver an event that reflects the highest standards of excellence," said Mnangagwa.

The ICC World Cup comes on the back of Zimbabwe hosting numerous ICC events including the ICC Under-19 World Cup in January.

Mnangagwa said the hosting of international sporting events makes Zimbabwe a favourable destination.

"On a broader scale, your efforts in hosting international competitions are commendable and will go a long way to position our nation as a befitting and competitive destination for world-class cricket.

"To this end, I congratulate Zimbabwe Cricket for successfully hosting the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Tournament. This was a clear testament to our country's organisational capacity and professionalism," he said.

Zimbabwe Cricket is sprucing up facilities under its ambit as it continues to host international and continental events.

The cricket board is constructing the Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls, which is earmarked for use in next year's World Cup.

"May I take the opportunity of this occasion to commend the Board, Management and Staff at Zimbabwe Cricket for the work being undertaken to develop and promote the game of cricket, in the true spirit of leaving no one and no place behind.

"The establishment of cricket facilities in Victoria Falls, at Ncema Valley Country Club, and Masvingo Sports Club represents a significant step in the right direction.

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"These will go a long way to enhance talent identification from grassroots communities and the overall growth of cricket in Zimbabwe," he added.