Somalia: Southwest State Swears in New Interior Security Minister

Baidoa — The interim leader of Somalia's Southwest State, Jibriil Abdirashiid Haji Abdi, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the region's new interior security minister, Mohamed Hussein Hassan (John), officials said.

The ceremony took place at the presidential palace and was attended by federal lawmakers, ministers, senior officials from the Southwest State administration, the chief justice of the regional supreme court and other guests.

The newly appointed minister formally took the oath of office, pledging to serve the public and the Southwest State administration with integrity.

In remarks during the event, Cabdi congratulated the minister and underscored the importance of strengthening security, combating instability and enhancing coordination among security institutions.