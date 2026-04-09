Somalia Receives Turkish Drilling Vessel As Offshore Oil Plans Advance

Mogadishu — Somalia's offshore oil ambitions took a step forward Thursday as the drilling vessel Çağri Bey arrived off the coast of the capital after sailing from Turkey, officials said.

Government leaders are expected to attend a welcoming ceremony at Mogadishu port in the coming days for the vessel and accompanying ships, according to local authorities.

The drilling ship is scheduled early next week to head toward waters off Galmudug, where preliminary oil surveys have already been conducted as part of efforts to accelerate exploration and potential production.

Officials described the vessel's arrival as a significant milestone, saying it reflects tangible progress in Somalia's drive to develop its natural resources.

They added that offshore exploration could boost economic growth, strengthen state revenues and raise hopes for long-term prosperity in the Horn of Africa nation.