Rwanda: How Classrooms Confront Genocide History, Ideology in Rwanda

Before the genocide, education played a major role in dividing people, including children in classrooms

In a nursery classroom in Rwanda, a teacher reads a story about a boy named Mugabo who loves football but is excluded by his peers because they mock his appearance.

Another child steps in to defend him, reminding the others that he is no different from them.

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The children listening are between three and five years old. The story is intentionally simple, but its message is deliberate. According to the Rwanda Education Board (REB), such lessons mark the starting point of a values-based education system designed to instill respect and inclusion from the earliest stages, continuing throughout a learner's academic journey.

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This approach contrasts sharply with the pre-1994 education system. For decades, schools promoted narratives that portrayed Rwandans as having separate origins, with some groups said to have come from regions such as Cameroon, Chad, or Ethiopia.

These ideas were not marginal--they were embedded in official teaching and contributed to deepening divisions.

By the time the Genocide against the Tutsi began in April 1994, generations had been exposed to teachings that fostered discrimination and exclusion.

"Before the genocide, education played a major role in dividing people, including children in classrooms, which later contributed to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," REB notes in its curriculum on genocide education.

In the aftermath of the genocide, the government prioritised reforming education to counter that legacy, starting from the earliest years of schooling.

"In education, we encourage teachers to teach children the truth and facts so they can understand what happened during the Genocide against the Tutsi," said Joan Murungi, Head of the Curriculum Department at REB. "We see this as the foundation on which a new Rwanda has been built and will continue to grow."

At pre-primary level, teaching focuses on the values that genocide undermines--kindness, inclusion, empathy, and respect for others. These lessons are delivered through short, relatable stories that encourage children to reflect on their behaviour and relationships.

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One such story follows Byiza, a boy who walks slowly and is ridiculed by classmates who nickname him "Tortoise." He eventually stops attending school. When his mother brings him back, the teacher challenges the class to consider how they would feel in his position.

The children acknowledge their mistake, apologise, and Byiza returns to class. The intended lesson is acceptance and respect for differences.

Murungi noted that teaching such themes to very young learners was once challenging, but significant progress has been made through the use of age-appropriate methods. Today, simplified narratives help children grasp complex ideas in ways they can understand.

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When does the curriculum get more direct?

As students grow older, the curriculum becomes more explicit. By Primary 6, learners begin to study the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in detail, including how it was planned and carried out, how it was stopped, and its consequences.

They are also introduced to comparisons with other genocides, such as the Holocaust, as well as discussions on genocide ideology and denial at a level suited to their age.

In secondary school, this knowledge is expanded progressively across the years. Students first examine the definition and stages of genocide as outlined in the 1948 Convention, before moving on to the specific causes and course of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, including the role of the RPF/RPA in ending it.

They later explore its political, economic, and social consequences, the significance of memorials, and the country's reconstruction efforts. Further studies address colonial-era divisions and the role of missionaries and colonial administrations in entrenching ethnic categories.

In the final years, attention shifts to genocide denial, how such ideologies spread, and strategies for prevention, alongside Rwanda's liberation struggle between 1990 and 1994.

This structured approach is not limited to general education. Teacher Training Colleges and Associate Nursing Programmes include similar content to ensure that future professionals are equipped with a clear understanding of the country's history.

To support delivery, REB has been conducting continuous teacher training since 2006. In 2024 alone, nearly 3,000 history teachers from across the country participated in Itorero Nkumba, a residential programme focused on teaching genocide history accurately and responsibly.

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In the same year, close to 3,000 nursery school teachers received training on how to introduce cultural values to young children.

ALSO READ: Tackling Genocide ideology in schools

A specialised teacher's guide has also been developed in collaboration with the University of Rwanda, Aegis Trust, and the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG). The guide provides practical support, including recommended references, key messages, and guidance on handling sensitive topics in the classroom.

It also addresses how teachers can respond to difficult or personal questions from students, recognising that many learners are directly or indirectly affected by the country's history.

In addition, updated teaching materials are available through e-learning platforms, helping to bridge gaps where physical textbooks remain limited.

REB is also reviewing how the school day is organised to create more space for civic education. Plans are underway to end formal classes earlier in the afternoon, allowing time for programmes that promote values such as patriotism, dignity, unity, and mutual respect, including initiatives like Ndi Umunyarwanda and school-based Itorero activities.