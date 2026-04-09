Rwanda: It Is Never Too Late to Name the Truth

For many years, the United States avoided using the proper name for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

During commemoration and other related events, official statements often settled for vague phrases such as "the genocide in Rwanda" or "the Rwandan genocide," even though the correct designation had long been established.

The decision this week by the US to use the proper appellation as we commenced activities to mark the 32nd commemoration of the genocide against the Tutsi is therefore a welcome and meaningful step.

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This is not merely about wording or semantics. In matters of genocide, names matter because they protect historical truth. They identify the group that was specifically targeted and leave less room for distortion, confusion or deliberate ambiguity.

Precision is not a matter of politics; it is part of justice. Calling the Genocide against the Tutsi by its rightful name helps preserve the memory of what happened and honours those who were targeted.

That is why this shift by the United States should be welcomed, even if it has come a little late. Some truths take too long to be fully embraced in international discourse. But when they are finally acknowledged, that still carries weight.

It sends an important message that truth must prevail over convenience, habit or diplomatic caution. It also offers hope that historical clarity can still be strengthened, even decades later.

But using the right words must only be the beginning.

The bigger challenge remains genocide denial and revisionism, which continue to find space in the United States and elsewhere. Denial does not always come in open or crude form. Sometimes it appears through euphemisms, false equivalences, and attempts to blur who was targeted. Sometimes it is presented as debate when it is, in fact, an effort to corrupt memory and weaken justice.

Now that the United States has taken this important step, it should go further. Public institutions, universities, digital platforms and law enforcement all have a role to play in confronting denial and defending historical truth. Commemoration cannot be meaningful if lies are allowed to flourish alongside it.

It is never too late to call the truth by its rightful name. But once that truth is named, it must also be defended. America's shift in language deserves to be welcomed -- and now it should be matched with firm action against genocide denial in all its forms.