Zimbabwe: Darikwa Guides Lincoln City to Seal Championship Promotion

9 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Discover moreZimbabwe News SubscriptionGovernment Policy AnalysisPolitical Commentary PlatformZimbabwe international Tendai Darikwa has guided League One side Lincoln City to historically secure the Sky Bet Championship promotion in England.

Lincoln beat Reading 2-1 on Monday evening to seal their place in championship football next season.

Darikwa made history by becoming the first captain in 65 years to lead the side into second-tier football.

Lincoln City becomes the second club to be led into the Championship by Darikwa, who in 2022 guided Wigan Athletic.

Darikwa's Lincoln City promotion seemed like a far-fetched goal when the season started as the club had one of the smallest budgets in the league.

"I'm proud to lead the team out every time I wear the armband, but I just want to play my part.

"I will do whatever I can for the team. To be the first Lincoln City team to win promotion to the second tier in 65 years is a great source of pride for me, and leading this group makes it even more memorable.

"I've experienced promotions before, but this one feels different. To play my part in this club's special rise is incredible," said Darikwa after sealing the championship.

Lincoln has had a remarkable campaign with 27 wins, nine draws, and only five defeats in the ongoing season, which has 5 games left to play.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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