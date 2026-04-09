Zimbabwe: Mutapa Investment Fund Commits U.S.$153 Million to Revive Fertiliser Production

The Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) has committed over US$153 million towards reviving and scaling up fertiliser production in Zimbabwe.

Giving oral evidence before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce, MIF Chief Executive Officer John Mangudya said part of the funds has already been disbursed.

"To date, we have disbursed US$5.3 million to Dorowa Mine for the refurbishment of the plant.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We have committed to putting in place US$153 million for these fertiliser-producing entities to be able to operate effectively," Mangudya said.

Mangudya revealed that, starting May 2026, the entities are expected to produce up to 100,000 tonnes of phosphate concentrate, which will translate into approximately 300,000 metric tonnes of compound basal fertilisers.

The fund has also extended a US$30 million working capital facility to the Zimbabwe Fertiliser Company (ZFC) to support production.

"This is a full value chain, from phosphate rock to phosphoric acid and ultimately the final fertiliser product," Mangudya said.

In addition, MIF has disbursed US$3 million to ZimPhos to kickstart fertiliser production under its programmes.

Mangudya further disclosed that US$13.3 million has been channelled towards Sable Chemicals as part of efforts to revive operations and increase production capacity.

"Under Sable Chemicals, we are working with government to increase its shareholding from 37% to 69%, while the existing shareholder will hold 29.3%," he said.

"We are restructuring this to ensure government, through Mutapa, becomes the major shareholder and to strengthen ammonia production as a strategic asset."

MIF has also earmarked an additional US$10 million for Phase Two of the Dorowa Mine project, following the initial US$5.3 million injection under Phase One.

"Phase Two will focus on increasing phosphate production to meet national demand for up to 450,000 tonnes of basal fertilisers," Mangudya added.

To bridge potential supply gaps between production and demand, the fund is putting in place a US$75 million facility.

"While we are funding production, we are also providing support to cover any gaps in supply to ensure adequate fertiliser availability," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Zimbabwe Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So, all in all, MIF has earmarked capital of US$153.1 million to resuscitate, rehabilitate and improve fertiliser production in the country."