Sudan: TSC Member Reviews Overall Situation in Khartoum State, Preparedness for Sudanese Certificate Examinations

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed Tahir, reviewed the overall situation in Khartoum State during her meeting on Wednesday with Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Othman Hamza.

The meeting reviewed overall conditions in the state and government efforts to restore essential services--health, education, and water--alongside ongoing rehabilitation of the power sector following the recent large-scale return of residents.

The TSC Member also reviewed the arrangements made for the Sudanese Certificate examinations, noting an increase in the number of candidates compared to the previous year, due to the state hosting students arriving from Darfur and Kordofan states.

Khartoum State has taken the necessary measures to ensure a conducive environment for the examinations.

She commended the substantial efforts exerted by state government institutions and supporting community groups.