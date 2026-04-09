Sudan: Prime Minister Reaffirms Government of Hope's Commitment to Strengthening Civilian Protection

9 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reaffirmed the Government of Hope's commitment to strengthening the protection of civilians.

This came during his meeting on Wednesday in Khartoum with a delegation from the Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), headed by Deputy Chairman and Director of Programs, Omar Ahmed Ibnaza.

The Prime Minister affirmed that civilian protection forms a core pillar of the Government of Sudan's peace initiative, reiterating the government's readiness to cooperate with CIVIC and address impediments to its work.

The meeting reviewed avenues for enhancing cooperation between relevant government institutions and the organization to bolster civilian protection. It also addressed the outcomes of the roundtable conference organized by the National Mechanism for the Protection of Civilians, in cooperation with CIVIC, on April 2 in Khartoum, as well as memoranda of understanding signed between the Ministry of Social Welfare in both Khartoum and Kassala states and the organization to strengthen civilian protection.

For his part, the Deputy Chairman of the organization affirmed its readiness to provide technical support to the relevant authorities, particularly in the area of capacity-building, in a manner that advances the protection of civilians.

Read the original article on SNA.

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