Sudan: Government Warns of Impersonation Accounts Targeting Armed Forces in Disinformation Campaigns

Khartoum — The Media Monitoring Office at the Ministry of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism has issued a warning over the growing activity of coordinated online groups operating on Facebook and X platforms, impersonating supporters of the Sudanese Armed Forces.

In a statement, the Office cautioned that these accounts exploit state symbols, including the national emblem (the Secretary Bird), the Sudanese flag, and imagery associated with the 70th anniversary of independence, in addition to photos of military leaders, soldiers and martyrs, as part of organized psychological and media warfare campaigns aimed at undermining national cohesion, inciting discord, and casting doubt on state institutions.

The Office explained that these fake accounts operate in a coordinated and consistent manner, targeting senior military leadership and public figures, while also attacking the performance of the civilian government and the Prime Minister in a way that serves hostile agendas.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry's media office stated:

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"Recently, electronic groups have been monitored on Facebook and X impersonating support for the Sudanese Armed Forces. These accounts use state symbols -- including the Secretary Bird emblem, the Sudanese flag, and the logo marking the 70th anniversary of independence -- as well as images of members of the Sovereignty Council and martyrs of the 'Battle of Dignity,' as backgrounds for accounts and pages bearing duplicated or pseudonymous names.

"As part of psychological media warfare, these accounts are actively engaged in coordinated campaigns across platforms with a unified pattern, targeting senior military leaders, discrediting development projects and the performance of the civilian 'Government of Hope,' as well as the Prime Minister, ministers, public figures, and community leaders. The objective is to incite division, undermine national cohesion, question the capabilities and role of the Armed Forces, and advance agendas serving the rebel militia, its civilian allies, and external backers."

The Media Monitoring Office called on the public to exercise vigilance, refrain from engaging with such misleading pages, and remain alert to content that undermines national unity and stability.