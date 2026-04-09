South Africa: Media Alert - Committee On the Presidency to Brief Media On Strategic Priorities and Oversight Agenda

8 April 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Members of the media are invited to attend a press briefing by the Chairperson of the Committee on the Presidency, Ms Dorries Mpapane. This follows the committee's strategic planning session held in Sandton from 8 to 9 April 2026.

The newly established committee convened the strategic planning session with experts from academia and the executive to give Members and support staff a deeper understanding of how the Presidency operates. This will help define practical limits for carrying out the committee's oversight mandate.

The briefing will provide an update on the outcomes of the session, key focus areas and emerging priorities for the committee as it undertakes its new, first-of-its-kind oversight role over the Presidency.

The Chairperson will address the media and respond to questions.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 9 April 2026

Time: 15:30

Venue: The Capital on the Park Hotel, Sandton - (Aurora 1 Conference Room, Ground Floor)

Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to confirm their attendance with the committee's media officer, Mr Temba Gubula, at tgubula@parliament.gov.za.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.