South Africa: Media Alert - Committee On the Presidency to Brief Media On Strategic Priorities and Oversight Agenda

press release

Members of the media are invited to attend a press briefing by the Chairperson of the Committee on the Presidency, Ms Dorries Mpapane. This follows the committee's strategic planning session held in Sandton from 8 to 9 April 2026.

The newly established committee convened the strategic planning session with experts from academia and the executive to give Members and support staff a deeper understanding of how the Presidency operates. This will help define practical limits for carrying out the committee's oversight mandate.

The briefing will provide an update on the outcomes of the session, key focus areas and emerging priorities for the committee as it undertakes its new, first-of-its-kind oversight role over the Presidency.

The Chairperson will address the media and respond to questions.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 9 April 2026

Time: 15:30

Venue: The Capital on the Park Hotel, Sandton - (Aurora 1 Conference Room, Ground Floor)

Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to confirm their attendance with the committee's media officer, Mr Temba Gubula, at tgubula@parliament.gov.za.