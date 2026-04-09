Namibian Swimmers Win 22 Medals

Namibian swimmers won a total of 22 medals at the South Africa Level 2 Gala in Germiston last week.

The Namibia Aquatic Sports Federation (Nasfed) team finished fifth overall out of 43 teams that featured about 500 top swimmers from the Southern African region.

Their medal tally consisted of eight gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

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Liam Grove led the way with three gold medals in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events in the boys 14 and under category, while Ermano van Wyk won two gold (50m and 100m breastroke), one bronze medal (200m breaststroke) in the 16 and under category.

In the girls 15 and under category category Grace Handili won one gold medal in the 200m backstroke; two silver medals in the 50m and 100m backstroke; and one bronze medal in the 100m butterfly.

In the boys 14 and under category Malik Borman won one gold (50m butterfly) and two bronze medals (50m backstroke, 100m butterfly), and in the boys 10 and under category Christi de Kock won one gold (100m butterfly) and one silver medal (100m freestyle).

In the boys 12 and under category Daylan Loch won one silver (100m freestyle) and one bronze medal in the 200m individual medley, while he was also part of the 12 and under 400m freestyle relay team that won a silver medal. The other members were Udo von Schauroth, Liam Rossouw and Jordan Wolhuter.

In the girls 10 and under category Ohole Nelumbu won a silver medal in the 50m backstroke and Eliana Shipanga won a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly, while in the girls 12 and under category Aryn Feris won a bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke.

In a press release Nasfed said the results reflects the federation's growing strength and competitiveness on the regional stage.

"The Nasfed junior athletes demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the Level 2 tour, with several personal bests recorded across different events. Their collective effort ensured the federations strong presence among the competing level 2 swimmers, reinforcing the federation's reputation in having depth at all levels in regional aquatics," it said.

"Behind these achievements stood the dedicated coaches and support staff, whose guidance, discipline, and encouragement played a vital role in preparing the athletes for success and fostering a spirit of resilience and pride," the press release added.