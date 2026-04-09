Ethiopia: Burundian Prez Ndayishimiye Arrives in Addis Ababa for Official Working Visit

9 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, who is also the current Chairperson of the African Union, arrived in Addis Ababa today for an official working visit.

Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, the President was warmly received by Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh.

Ethiopia and Burundi share long-standing and historic diplomatic relations.

The two nations continue to bolster their bilateral cooperation across various sectors through their established Joint Ministerial Commission.

During his stay in Ethiopia, President Ndayishimiye is expected to engage in high-level discussions aimed at elevating the partnership between the two brotherly countries to a higher pinnacle.

Read the original article on ENA.

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