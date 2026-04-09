Ethiopia: Member of European Parliament Describes Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access As Logical Right

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea is a logical right as the country is one of the rising states in the middle of various challenges, Thierry Mariani, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), noted.

Historical accounts show that the prominence of the Axumite civilization and its strong engagement in international commerce were closely tied to direct access to sea outlets.

This legacy endured for generations with Ethiopia sustaining naval capacity that contributed to stability in the Red Sea and the surrounding region.

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The loss of direct access to the Red Sea coast followed a convergence of internal and external pressures in the early 1990s, leaving the country landlocked.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the MEP said it is not logical that one of the main states in the region is a landlocked country without any access to the sea.

Stating the significance of finding a lasting solution for the situation, Mariani said it is logical that the state has access to the sea.

"It is not me who said this. There was in the convention for the Law of the Sea very clearly explained that each state should have an access to the sea," he stressed.

Ethiopia has had no access for a long time, the MEP noted, adding that "to have access is, I think, an essential condition for a country like Ethiopia."

For the second most populous nation in Africa and the headquarters of the African Union, enhancing the discussion, negotiating, and finding a solution is instrumental, Mariani underscored.

According to him, "it is a logical right for Ethiopia to ask for access to the sea. That is why I hope the discussion in this region will make good steps to find a solution."

The interest of Europe, the MEP said, is to have a safe situation in this part of the world, the Gulf of Aden and Strait of Bab el-Mandeb.

"That is why we can just see that it is not normal that you stay without having access to the sea."

Therfore, it is normal that the country asks and negotiates pacifically for securing access to the sea. Mariani cited the expensive cost of imported goods for the country which has a huge population.

Commenting on the reforms undertaken by the government in various spheres, the MEP said: "I was in Ethiopia some years ago. I see the difference when you arrive from the airport. You see the many changes in your capital. You see that you are more and more present in international affairs."

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He further noted that Ethiopia is one of the rising states in the middle of various challenges.

Ethiopia's pursuit of access to the sea is driven by a combination of rapid economic growth, population exceeding 130 million, strategic positioning in the Horn of Africa, and historical legacy.