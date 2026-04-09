Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Shares Holiday Gifts With Staff, Orphaned Children

9 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shared holiday items this morning with low-income staff members of the Office of the Prime Minister and orphaned children under the office's care.

The gesture, held in anticipation of the upcoming Easter holiday, reflects a commitment to supporting vulnerable community members and fostering a spirit of togetherness during festive seasons.

"On the occasion of the upcoming Easter holiday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shared items this morning with low-income staff members of the Office of the Prime Minister and also with orphaned children the PMO is helping to raise", #PMOEthiopia posted on social media.

Read the original article on ENA.

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