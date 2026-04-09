Kenya: Low Corruption Reporting Prompts Push for Secure Digital Channels

Nairobi — Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud has called for the urgent establishment of confidential digital reporting platforms to protect whistleblowers, warning that low reporting rates remain a major obstacle in the fight against corruption.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya National Gender and Corruption Survey 2025 at Safari Park Hotel on Thursday, Mohamud said fear of retaliation and the lack of secure reporting channels have discouraged many Kenyans from reporting corrupt practices.

"As highlighted in the survey report, only a small fraction of those who encounter corruption actually report it," he said.

"We must bridge this gap by establishing confidential, digital reporting platforms that protect whistleblowers."

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The survey, conducted jointly by the EACC and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), paints a troubling picture of corruption trends in the country, even as authorities intensify efforts to curb the vice.

According to the findings, 74.2 per cent of Kenyans perceive corruption levels as high, while the national average bribe rose from Sh4,878 in 2024 to Sh6,724 in 2025--underscoring a worsening situation.

Mohamud emphasized that underreporting continues to undermine enforcement and accountability efforts, noting that without credible and safe channels, many victims opt to remain silent.

Sextortion

The report marks Kenya's first comprehensive gender-disaggregated study on corruption, revealing that unethical practices are not gender-neutral but are deeply embedded in structural inequalities.

Women, the survey found, bear a disproportionate burden when accessing essential public services, often facing barriers that exacerbate poverty and limit participation in economic and governance processes.

A particularly concerning finding is the persistence of sextortion--where sexual favours are demanded in exchange for services.

Women are more affected by indirect demands (9.3 per cent) compared to men (7.4 per cent), especially among young women seeking jobs or medical services.

The survey identifies law enforcement, licensing, and land administration as the sectors most prone to bribery.

Police recorded the highest corruption prevalence at 35.5 per cent, followed by civil registration officials (30 per cent), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers (25.4 per cent), and land registry staff (23.3 per cent).

While frontline institutions reported widespread corruption, the judiciary stood out for high-value bribes, with magistrates receiving an average of Sh164,367--the highest among public officials.

Cash remains the dominant mode of bribery at 72.2 per cent, highlighting the persistence of informal and hard-to-trace transactions, although mobile money accounts for 10.5 per cent of payments.

EACC response

In response to the findings, Mohamud announced that the Commission will deploy undercover integrity testing and enhanced monitoring in high-risk sectors, targeting at least a 20 per cent reduction in bribery prevalence within six months.

He also reiterated the agency's push for mandatory electronic fee payments for public services--such as ID issuance, passports, and court processes--to eliminate direct human interaction that often facilitates bribery.

Mohamud noted that the survey aligns with Kenya's obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption and will inform the integration of gender-sensitive ethics frameworks across public institutions.

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The study, conducted under the PLEAD II programme with support from partners including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union, involved 16,858 respondents across all 47 counties, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of corruption patterns in Kenya.

He urged citizens to take an active role in combating corruption by refusing to pay bribes and utilising reporting mechanisms, assuring them that stronger whistleblower protections are on the way.

"By refusing to pay bribes and utilising our reporting channels, you help build a culture of integrity and ensure public services are delivered with equity and dignity for all."

The event was attended by senior government officials, including Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, Court of Appeal Judge Hellen Omondi, EACC Chairperson David Oginde, representatives from the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), as well as diplomats and development partners.