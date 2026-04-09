Tanzania: MPs Push for Fuel Tax Relief

Dodoma — MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) have urged the government to slash some levies on fuel imports as part of measures to control the rising fuel prices, exacerbated by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

While contributing to the Prime Minister's Office budget estimates of 12.5tri/- for the 2026/27 financial year in the National Assembly yesterday, a section of lawmakers commended the government for initiatives taken so far to contain the situation.

However, they called for further action, including cutting unnecessary expenditures and increasing subsidies to enable ordinary wananchi to access fuel at affordable prices.

Singida West MP, Elibariki Kingu (CCM), said that following measures by state agencies, including the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) to ensure sufficient fuel stocks until July this year, the government should take further decisive steps by reducing some levies.

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"As lawmakers representing the people, we have a duty to advise the government. With the measures taken so far, I urge it to go further. I commend the government for ensuring that efforts to divert fuel consignments in transit to other countries have been unsuccessful... because we know that for some, this situation presents an opportunity to make super profits," he said.

Mr Kingu also urged Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba to cut unnecessary expenditures and allowances so that the funds saved can be redirected to the energy sector, helping citizens access fuel at reasonable prices.

He further recommended that Tanzania invest in large fuel storage facilities to ensure sufficient reserves during crises, while also supplying neighbouring landlocked countries such as Zambia.

"The country should leverage its geographical advantage to serve other countries while securing a sustainable domestic supply," he added.

Ukonga MP, Bakari Shingo (ACT-Wazalendo), echoed calls to reduce fuel taxes, urging the government to ensure prices do not exceed 800/- to 1,000/- per litre, as recently announced.

"Instead, the government should review fuel taxes to determine which can be scrapped in order to control rising prices. Higher fuel costs contribute significantly to inflation, affecting not only commodities but also services consumed by citizens," he said.

Mr Shingo also called for increased allowances for public servants to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

"If left unchecked, this situation may push workers in public service, the private sector and industries to resort to dishonest practices to survive," he warned.

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Meanwhile, Biharamulo West MP, Engineer Ezra Chiwelesa (CCM), said some statements regarding the fuel situation were confusing and called for action against those spreading misinformation.

Apart from fuel, Same East MP, Anne Kilango (CCM), urged the government to rehabilitate Same Airstrip in Same District, Kilimanjaro Region, highlighting its importance for tourism, agriculture and logistics.

She noted that Same District is well known for ginger production, with markets in Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), making the airstrip a crucial link between local agriculture and international markets.