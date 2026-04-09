Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources Addresses 'Zero Waste' Workshop to Maximize Benefits From Sacrificial Animal Hides

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed El-Tigani El-Mansouri, will address on Thursday, at the Ministry's headquarters in Khartoum, the Workshop on Stopping Waste in Sacrificial Animal Hides, organized by the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries in cooperation with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

The workshop, organized by the General Directorate for Animal Production Development and the National Center for Leather Improvement as part of the "Zero Waste" Activities Program, will feature a presentation on the current state of Sudan's leather sector by livestock production specialist Rania Abdel Halim Abdel Razek.

Engineer Ishraga Babiker Mohamed Ahmed will also present a paper on the 2026 plan for collecting sacrificial animal hides.

The opening session will include remarks from the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Dr. Ammar Al-Sheikh, alongside the Director of the General Directorate for Animal Production Development.

The workshop aims to reduce losses in sacrificial animal hides and maximize their economic benefits, thereby supporting national industries and enhancing the added value of the livestock sector.