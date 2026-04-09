Namibia: Rundu Roof Jumping Suspect Initially Arrested On Tuesday Over Threats

The escaped suspect (23) who jumped from the New Shopping Mall at Rundu on Wednesday, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of assault by threat.

The suspect was initially reported to Kehemu Police Station and arrested at Bunya settlement in the Kavango West region.

He was being transferred to Rundu Police Station to be charged formally.

Rundu station commander chief inspector Hermine Muranda says the suspect escaped shortly after arriving at the station.

"After he was brought from Bunya, the police removed his handcuffs and he fled. Officers and cadets gave chase. He ran onto the roof, where he threatened to take his life," she says.

Muranda says the suspect sustained injuries and is receiving medical attention at Rundu Intermediate Hospital.

"The suspect sustained minor injuries, including a scratch on the left side of his head after landing on mattresses placed on the ground. He now faces an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody," Muranda says.