Zimbabwe: Zimrights Alleges Flaws and Intimidation in Constitutional Hearings

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

A leading local civil society organisation has raised concerns over the conduct of recent public hearings on the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 saying the process may have fallen short of constitutional standards.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association said the consultations held across the country were marked by irregularities that limited meaningful public participation despite high turnout.

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In a video statement shared online, the organisation said many citizens who arrived early were unable to take part due to what it described as administrative and logistical failures.

The country's Constitution requires Parliament to ensure that lawmaking processes are transparent and accessible.

However, ZimRights said this obligation outlined in Section 141 was not fully met during the hearings.

According to the group, some participants were either denied entry or faced barriers that restricted their ability to contribute.

Others who managed to enter the venues were reportedly given limited time to present their views.

ZimRights also alleged that speaking opportunities were not distributed evenly with some individuals prioritised over others.

It further claimed that in certain locations, people from outside communities were brought in reducing opportunities for local residents to be heard.

"The people of Zimbabwe showed up, but a public hearing where only a handful of chosen voices are heard is merely a performance," the organisation said.

The group expressed particular concern over reports of intimidation and alleged assaults on individuals who opposed the bill warning that such actions could undermine the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

"How can citizens freely express themselves if dissent is met with threats or violence?" it asked.

Public hearings are intended to allow citizens to contribute to legislative processes particularly on constitutional amendments which can have far-reaching implications.

ZimRights said while Zimbabweans had demonstrated strong civic engagement, the manner in which the hearings were conducted raises questions about the inclusiveness and credibility of the process.

The organisation has called on authorities to ensure greater accountability and to uphold constitutional principles in future consultations so that public participation is both genuine and representative.