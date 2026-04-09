Kenya: Integrity As Strategy - Why Ethics Matter for Kenya's Industrial Growth

Nairobi — On paper, integrity is everywhere etched into mission statements, embedded in policy frameworks, and echoed in corporate speeches.

But in practice, it remains one of the hardest leadership qualities to define, let alone measure.

Across Kenya's corporate and public sectors, questions around accountability, transparency, and ethical decision-making often surface only after systems have failed.

Yet within some institutions, there is a growing shift one that seeks to move integrity from abstract ideal to operational standard.

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At the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), that shift is being tested in real time.

Defining Ethical Leadership

For Chief Executive Tobias Alando Olendo, integrity is less about perception and more about consistency.

"Ethical leadership is doing the right thing, consistently even when it is difficult or inconvenient," he says.

"It is about being clear on your values and standing by them, not only when it is easy, but when it actually matters."

His framing reflects the pressures within the manufacturing sector, where leaders must constantly balance regulatory demands, cost pressures, and competitiveness.

But Olendo is clear: ethics and growth are not opposing forces.

"Growth and ethical conduct are not competing priorities. One reinforces the other."

Building Systems That Outlast Individuals

Inside KAM, integrity is being institutionalized through structure rather than personality.

Governance frameworks have been tightened, compliance processes strengthened, and whistleblower protections reinforced.

The goal is to ensure ethical decision-making does not depend on who is in charge, but is embedded within the organization itself.

"At KAM, we have put in place clear and structured policies to ensure that ethics and good governance are part of the organization's fabric, not dependent on any one individual."

This systems-based approach reflects a broader recognition: sustainable leadership cannot rely on individual goodwill alone.

The Limits of Transparency

Transparency is often presented as the cornerstone of accountability--but in practice, it requires balance.

"Transparency is essential to credible leadership, but it has to be exercised with clarity and responsibility," Olendo says.

"It is about sharing what is material, accurate, and useful in a way that builds trust."

For KAM, this has meant being candid in engagements with government particularly on policies that directly affect manufacturers and, ultimately, consumers.

By breaking down regulatory changes and flagging risks early, the organization positions itself as both advocate and interpreter.

A Wider Governance Gap

Beyond KAM, the leadership landscape remains uneven.

Weak accountability structures, short-term decision-making, and leadership appointments that do not always align with expertise continue to undermine governance across sectors.

These challenges, Olendo argues, are systemic rather than isolated.

They also point to a deeper issue: the gap between stated values and lived practice.

Rising Pressure from Citizens and Business

The push for accountability is increasingly coming from outside traditional institutions.

The 2024 Kenyan Finance Bill protests marked a turning point, demonstrating the growing influence of citizens in shaping governance outcomes.

At the same time, the private sector has become more vocal, stepping beyond its traditional role to demand greater transparency and policy clarity.

"Citizens and the private sector have taken a more visible lead in pushing for accountability and better governance," Olendo notes.

Who Sets the Standard?

Despite this shift, Olendo maintains that the public sector carries the greatest responsibility.

With the mandate to enforce laws, manage public resources, and shape the economic environment, government institutions remain central to setting the ethical tone.

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Yet persistent corruption perceptions suggest that more consistent enforcement and stronger institutional alignment are needed.

Within KAM, internal leadership scorecards measuring transparency, accountability, and member-first policies currently stand at what Olendo rates as a "9 out of 10." It is a strong position, but one he acknowledges is still evolving.

"There is always room to improve... the goal is to keep strengthening our impact while staying grounded in the principles that have sustained the organization."

Integrity as an Economic Imperative

Ultimately, the question of who sets the standard for ethical leadership in Kenya does not have a single answer.

It is shaped collectively by government, business, and citizens alike. But as scrutiny intensifies and economic pressures mount, integrity is no longer just a moral expectation.

It is becoming an economic one.

And in that shift, the organizations that succeed may not be those that speak most loudly about ethics but those that build systems strong enough to live it.