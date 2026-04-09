South Africa: Partnerships Key in Driving Reindustrialisation - Deputy President

With government pursuing a reindustrialisation agenda, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has underscored to investors the importance of strong partnerships between government and business to drive economic growth, job creation, and increased manufacturing and industrial activity.

Delivering a keynote address at the Gauteng Investment Conference 2026 (GIC 2026) in Johannesburg on Thursday, Mashatile said government requires a solid partnership with businesses that invest in skills, support localisation, integrate small enterprises into value chains, and commit to long-term resilience.

"Re-industrialisation is a practical, forward-looking strategy. It recognises that productive capacity is the foundation of sustained growth. It must result in technology-driven factories, expanded industrial output, revitalised industrial parks and Special Economic Zones, strengthened local supply chains, and dignified jobs at scale," Mashatile said.

In this process, he noted that government has a responsibility to de-risk investment through policy certainty, regulatory efficiency, and improved coordination across all spheres of government.

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This includes crowding in private capital alongside development finance institutions and commercial lenders, while ensuring delivery, accountability, and effective project tracking.

"Without reliable energy, efficient logistics, water security, and modern digital infrastructure, industrialisation cannot take place. That is why government continues to invest in stabilising and expanding energy supply, improving rail and port systems, and strengthening water and logistics infrastructure. These are the foundations of industrial growth," he said.

Mashatile emphasised that the future of industrialisation is as digital as it is physical.

"Data centres, artificial intelligence, fintech, cloud infrastructure, and digital public platforms are now the backbone of modern economies. Gauteng is uniquely positioned to lead in this space--and we must leverage this advantage to build globally competitive digital industries.

"Africa remains resource-rich but value-chain poor. We export raw materials and import finished goods. We are connected to global markets yet insufficiently integrated within our own continent.

"The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gives us a platform to change this--to build regional value chains, expand intra-African trade, and industrialise at scale," the Deputy President said.

AfCFTA is a comprehensive and ambitious free trade agreement that seeks to bring together all 55 members of the African Union (AU) into an integrated and combined market of 1.4 billion, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately US$3.4 trillion.

"Its success depends on improved cross-border infrastructure, reduced trade barriers, aligned standards, and strong support for African businesses.

"Equally, industrialisation does not happen without investment. Investment must translate into production. Production must translate into jobs. And jobs must translate into improved livelihoods.

"Industrial growth must not be exclusionary. It must unlock opportunities for young people, township economies, and small and emerging enterprises, ensuring that growth translates into shared prosperity. This is our moment, not to extract, not to import, but to produce, innovate, and lead," he said.

To mobilise investment, advance industrialisation, and accelerate inclusive economic growth, the Gauteng government brought together global investors, African governments, municipal leaders, development finance institutions, banks, and the private sector under one roof at GIC 2026.

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The platform aims to enhance Gauteng's position as Africa's leading investment hub.

This year's conference builds on the success of the inaugural event held in 2025, which secured R312 billion in investment pledges. It forms part of the province's strategy to attract R800 billion in new investments over three years.

"Through the Gauteng Investment Conference, we are saying clearly to investors: South Africa is open for business and Gauteng is ready for execution.

"We are determined that Gauteng will lead by example in shortening regulatory timelines, coordinating across spheres of government, crowding in private capital, and supporting investors across the full project lifecycle so that commitments translate into measurable economic impact and inclusive growth," the Deputy President said.