South Africa: Call for Nominations of Candidates for Agricultural Produce Agents Council

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has issued a call for nominations of suitable people to be considered for appointment as members of the Agricultural Produce Agents Council (APAC).

Suitably qualified nominated members will replace all current council members, whose terms have and will expire in 2026, in accordance with the Agricultural Produce Agents Act 12 of 1992.

The Agricultural Produce Agents Council is mandated to regulate the occupations of fresh produce, export, and livestock agents. The Council also works to uphold the integrity, status, and professionalism of these sectors.

Nominations are invited for candidates to represent the following sectors:

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· Fresh Produce Producers (2);

· Fresh Produce Agents (3);

· Livestock Producers (2);

· Livestock Agents (3);

· Export Agents (3);

· Department of Agriculture (1);

· Ministerial Appointments (2); and

· Consumer Representatives (2).

Nominees must clearly indicate the category for which they are being nominated.

Each nomination must include a written acceptance by the nominee, together with a certified copy of the nominee's identity document, a comprehensive curriculum vitae (CV), documentary proof of all qualifications, and a declaration confirming that the nominee is not disqualified from serving on the Council in terms of Section 3(7) of the Act

Additional considerations

Efforts to promote diversity, particularly in terms of race and gender representation, are strongly encouraged.

Appointed members will serve for a maximum term of three years, as stipulated in Section 3(1) of the Act.

Members will receive remuneration or allowances from the funds of the Council, as determined by the Council.

Successful candidates will undergo personnel suitability checks, including verification of citizenship, criminal records, qualifications, financial asset/record check, and employment verification.

Nominations must be submitted on or before 24 April 2026 to:

Department of Agriculture

Sefala Building, Office 118 or 210

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503 Belvedere Street

Arcadia, Pretoria

Hand delivery nominations should be clearly marked for the attention of Ms F Makinta at 012 319 8456 and Ms J Mabuso 012 319 8123, or email APACnominations@nda.gov.za

"Those who previously submitted nominations are requested to resubmit their candidates," the department said.