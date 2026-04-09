Uganda: Unicef Condemns Brutal Attack At Ggaba School

Kampala — The UNICEF Representative to Uganda, Dr. Robin Nandy, has condemned the violent attacks targeting children across the country.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, Dr. Nandy expressed shock and sadness following the incidents in Ggaba- Kampala and Apac District recently.

In Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre- Kampala, four toddlers were killed in a violent attack on Thursday April 2, 2026 while in Apac Seed Secondary School, seven students were violently assaulted at the school.

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Dr. Nandy extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and offered support to those whose children are currently recovering from physical and emotional trauma.

The UN children's agency's diplomat emphasized that every child in Uganda possesses a fundamental right to learn and grow in safe environments.

"Every child in Uganda has the fundamental right to learn, play, and grow in environments that are safe and protective. Schools and early childhood centres should be sanctuaries where children thrive, not places where they face violence and fear," Dr. Nandy said in a statement.

The organization condemned the attacks, saying that educational centers must remain sanctuaries for children rather than places of fear.

"Schools must never be targets of violence," he said.

UNICEF has committed to offer psychosocial support to the traumatized children, families, and the affected school communities.

He also noted UNICEF is working alongside the Government of Uganda and local authorities to address the aftermath of the violence.

The suspect of the Ggaba killings, Christopher Okello Onyum, was arraigned in Makindye Magistrate Court on Tuesday evening.

The Uganda Police Force early on Tuesday said they had completed investigations into the Ggaba kindergarten killing case and submitted the file of charges to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for perusal and guidance.