Uganda: Aptech Returns in Uganda With New Future-Ready Tech Campus in Kampala

Aptech Limited, a global leader in learning solutions with a presence in over 200 cities worldwide, today announced its official return to Uganda.

Through a landmark alliance with the prestigious MAT Abacus Business School, Aptech is reclaiming its position as the premier destination for IT and multimedia education with the unveiling of a brand-new, state-of-the-art campus located at Plot 91, First Street, Opposite New Vision, Kampala. The official campus will commence its operations from 14th April 2026 onwards.

The launch is a significant milestone in Uganda's thriving educational landscape. Aptech and MAT Abacus' new campus is engineered to bridge the growing divide between traditional academic theory and the industry-ready skills required by the global digital economy.

A Legacy Reclaimed, A Future Reimagined

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For over 15 years, Aptech played a pivotal role in shaping Uganda's IT education ecosystem, building strong brand recall and enabling thousands of students to launch successful careers in information technology. Following a transition period in the market, Aptech now makes a comeback with a renewed vision, a new academic partnership, and a future-focused portfolio.

The brand's re-entry brings clarity to aspiring students and parents--Aptech now operates from its sole authorized campus in Kampala, delivering its globally benchmarked curriculum with enhanced infrastructure and learning methodologies. The curriculum is specifically designed for job readiness, hyper-focusing on emerging technologies across its three powerhouse brands:

Aptech Computer Education (ACE): Focuses on software engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and machine learning to create world-class developers.

Arena Multimedia: A premier institute for the creative economy, offering cutting-edge training in 2D and 3D animation, filmmaking, VFX, and graphic design.

Aptech Hardware & Networking Academy: Dedicated to building the backbone of the digital world through cybersecurity, cloud computing, and infrastructure management.

Empowering Uganda's Youth & Industry-Ready Focus

Uganda possesses one of the youngest populations in the world. As the nation pivots toward a digital-first economy, the need for specialized, job-ready training has never been more crucial. Marking the launch, an exclusive 50% scholarship will be awarded to the first 50 students enrolling in the Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering (ADSE) UK pathway program.

The relaunch is backed by a synergy between global expertise and local academic excellence. Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President - International Business, Aptech Limited, expressed his enthusiasm: "Aptech's comeback is a response to the hunger for quality, job-ready skills that meet international benchmarks. We are empowering a generation to be problem-solvers on a global stage. Our partnership with MAT Abacus Business School ensures our students receive a blend of technical mastery and professional discipline that is unmatched in the region."

Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka, Head, MAT Abacus Business School, added, "By joining forces with Aptech, we are expanding the commitment to Uganda's future into the technical and creative realms. We are providing Ugandan students with a pathway to international certifications and global career opportunities right here in Kampala. This is a new beginning for vocational education in Uganda, where 'employability' is the only metric of success that matters ".

Practical Learning and Global Pathways

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A key differentiator of Aptech Uganda is its career-first, hands-on training model, focused on real-world projects rather than theoretical instruction to ensure students are industry-ready. Students also benefit from Aptech's 'Pathway to Degree' program, enabling credit transfers to leading universities across the UK, Mauritius, Malaysia, and the UAE--transforming local education into a gateway for global mobility.

With the rise of remote work and the gig economy, Aptech is positioning Ugandan students to access international career opportunities without geographical limitations. Aptech's re-entry signals a shift in how vocational education is perceived--moving from certification to career outcomes and future readiness.

Admissions Now Open - Students and parents are invited to explore programs and enroll at:

Aptech Uganda Campus: Plot 91, First Street, Opposite New Vision, Kampala.