Uganda: Rotaract Club of Kigo Seven Lakes Golf Hosts Mother Club President

The Rotaract Club of Kigo Seven Lakes Golf hosted its mother club president, Kin Kariisa, in a vibrant fellowship that highlighted service, innovation, and leadership development.

The evening commenced with the usual Rotaract fellowship proceedings, led by club president Louis Shamim, who called the meeting to order.

The session began with Rotaract norms, introduction of visiting guests, and a brief overview of Rotary values and information.

During the fellowship, a comprehensive club status report was presented by charter president Kato Isa, now serving as the club adviser.

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The 2025-2026 report reflected steady progress across key pillars including community impact, membership development, and visibility.

The club has actively participated in regional initiatives such as the Rotaract Earth Initiative (Kenya Edition) and the Mama Kariisa Golf Tournament, alongside its mother club, Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes Golf.

Community outreach efforts have also been strengthened through initiatives like the Katwe Immunization and Blood Drive, where 102 units of blood were collected and 202 children immunized in partnership with medical and Rotaract stakeholders.

The club's flagship program, the 7 Lakes Courses Challenge, has so far graduated 54 participants, significantly boosting leadership capacity, fellowship, and club visibility.

Plans are underway to expand the initiative into a major annual fundraising platform.

Through its signature "Ubuntu Project" in Mpigi District, the club has demonstrated a holistic approach to community transformation.

The project promotes inclusive education, supports health initiatives, improves sanitation facilities, and includes a long-term partnership with Wisdom Hub Primary School.

Additionally, the launch of the 7 Lakes Lounge Podcast has provided a platform for thought leadership and engagement, with ambitions to scale its reach and sustainability.

The club has also embraced innovation by integrating artificial intelligence into its operations, enhancing communication, content creation, and knowledge sharing.

This forward-thinking approach complements its digital initiatives and positions the club as adaptive to modern technological trends.

In his address, Kariisa emphasized the value of service and intentional living, opening with a powerful message:

"A giving hand never lacks."

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He encouraged members to approach every opportunity with purpose and excellence.

"Be intentional. If you are given something at work, be the best at it. As you do it, let the world know that you are the best at it," he said.

Kariisa commended the club for its inclusiveness, impactful projects, and innovative approach, noting that these efforts continue to strengthen its visibility and relevance.

The fellowship was also attended by past district governors Steven Mwanje and Francis Xavier Sentamu, alongside several Rotarians from Kigo Seven Lakes Golf and other clubs.

The Rotaract Club of Kigo Seven Lakes Golf continues to demonstrate a well-rounded and impactful year, marked by meaningful service, strong leadership development, and growing influence both locally and beyond.