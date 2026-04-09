East Africa: Uganda to Launch Two New Satellites to Space - Museveni

President Museveni has announced that Uganda is set to launch two new satellites into space as part of efforts to strengthen security, environmental monitoring, and communications.

"Indeed, we are going to launch two satellites: one in a lower orbit for security and environmental monitoring, such as tracking deforestation, and another for broadcasting purposes," Museveni said on Wednesday while addressing NRM Members of Parliament at Kyankwanzi.

The President's remarks followed concerns raised by a Member of Parliament regarding Uganda's involvement in space science. Museveni emphasized that Uganda is capable of participating in space programs, just like more developed countries.

"This is true, because being on the equator makes it easier to launch satellites," he said.

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He added that continental cooperation could further strengthen Africa's position in space exploration.

"I would add that if Africa is united, we can occupy the lower orbits effectively. However, we also aim to reach higher orbits, even up to the moon. While we may not go to the moon immediately, such advancements would help us--for example, in detecting threats like terrorism from space--but we still need to do more."

Museveni stressed that Africa's involvement in space programs is essential for strategic security.

"As we speak now, one of the satellites of the USA is going around the moon. For us, we are here in Kyankwanzi eating macaroni. This is very dangerous," he said, referring to Artemis II, a mission by NASA that sent astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon--the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years.

Uganda previously launched its first satellite, when in 2022, PearlAfricaSat-1, was launched into the orbit.

The satellite was developed by Ugandan engineers Derrick Tebusweke, Bony Omara, and Edgar Mujuni under the BIRDS-5 programme at the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan.