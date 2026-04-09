Uganda: Planned Water Shutdown to Affect Large Parts of Kampala On Friday

Residents and businesses across Kampala should prepare for a full-day water supply interruption on Friday, April 10, 2026, following an announcement by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

In a public notice issued on Thursday, April 9, NWSC management said the interruption will run from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is necessary to facilitate a routine maintenance exercise at the Ggaba 2 water treatment complex.

The works will involve servicing treatment units and electro-mechanical systems to ensure continued efficiency and reliability of water supply.

According to the notice, the outage will affect a wide range of areas, including Kampala Central Business District, Muyenga, Kansanga, Kololo, parts of Jinja Road-Nakawa, Banda, Kyambogo, Mutungo, Nakawa, parts of Mbuya, Bombo Road-Bwaise, Kawempe, Matugga, Kawanda, Mulago, Makerere, Namirembe, Lubaga, Makindye, Nsambya and surrounding neighborhoods.

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The Rubaga service area will also experience disruptions, with affected locations including Bulenga, Nansana, Wakiso, Kakiri, Nateete, Nakulabye, Wankulukuku, Mutundwe, parts of Kyengera Trading Centre, Masanafu, Lubya, Kasubi and areas along Hoima Road.

NWSC has advised customers to use the available water sparingly during the downtime and make necessary storage arrangements ahead of the interruption.

The corporation expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, noting that the maintenance is essential for improving service delivery and preventing unplanned outages in the future.