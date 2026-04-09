East Africa: Nema Halts Illegal Construction On Lake Victoria Shoreline in Munyonyo

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has ordered the immediate restoration of a degraded lake-shore protection zone on the protected lake-shore zone in Mulungu Village, Munyonyo Parish.

NEMA also halted all ongoing construction works at the affected site over illegal encroachment into Lake Victoria.

The enforcement action follows a fact-finding mission conducted on April 6, 2026, which established that developers had encroached on the protected lake-shore zone in Mulungu Village, Munyonyo Parish, by constructing perimeter wall fences extending into the lake.

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In a statement issued Thursday, the authority said two block and concrete-gabion wall fences were found built inside the lake, with one structure measuring about 70 metres linked to Dungu Resort Beach, while another measuring approximately 20 metres forms part of White Pearl Resort in the same area.

"All the structures were found to be illegal and no approval had been given and at the time of inspection, no evidence of approved Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) certification or any relevant permits was presented by the developers," NEMA said.

The agency warned that the developments pose serious environmental risks, including disruption of natural shoreline processes, destruction of aquatic and shoreline habitats, and heightened vulnerability to erosion and flooding.

NEMA added that the illegal developments also threaten sustainable use of the lake and may restrict public access to the water body.

According to the authority, the developers violated the National Environment (Environmental and Social Assessment) Regulations, 2020, particularly Regulation 4(1), which bars the implementation of projects requiring an ESIA without prior approval from the authority.

NEMA said enforcement measures, including prosecution of the responsible parties, will be undertaken in accordance with the law for environmental degradation and non-compliance with environmental regulations.

The authority urged developers, investors and the public to strictly comply with environmental laws, especially when undertaking projects in ecologically sensitive areas such as wetlands and lake shores.

It also encouraged members of the public to report suspected environmental violations for prompt intervention.

Under Section 132 of the National Environment Act, the affected parties have 21 days to apply for a review or appeal against the environmental restoration order.

NEMA warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period will empower the authority or its authorised officers to enter the premises to enforce the orders and seize equipment or substances used in the violation.