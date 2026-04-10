Rwanda: Kwibuka 32 - Six Must-Watch Documentaries On Genocide Against the Tutsi

Watching films that tell the true story of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi offers more than a window into the past, it provides lessons for the present.

The New Times has curated a list of films, easily accessible on YouTube, so that young Rwandans are not just remembering, they are also learning to protect the truth, uphold unity, and actively safeguard the nation's memory.

ALSO READ: Memory, responsibility, and vigilance: The role of youth

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Each documentary preserves the experiences of those who survived the Genocide against the Tutsi, keeping their stories alive for future generations.

Here's the list:

Dreams of the Future

This is a documentary showing Rwanda's hope for the future after the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. It focuses on rebuilding, healing, and aspirations for the next generation. The Film was produced by National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) in partnership with Aegis Trust.

Ubumuntu - Rescuers

Ubumuntu focuses on people who risked their lives during the genocide to rescue others, highlighting acts of courage and humanity in the midst of violence. It was also produced by Aegis Trust with support from Ibuka.

ALSO READ: New initiative to keep Genocide memory alive through film

The 600: The Soldiers' Story

The film tells a story of the role of 600 Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA) soldiers who were stationed in Kigali to protect political leaders of the armed opposition as part of the peace process that aimed at establishing a coalition with the government.

When the genocide started, the battalion that was surrounded by approximately 10,000 government troops played a key role in defeating the genocidal government and rescued Tutsi who were being targeted around Kigali.

The 117-minutes documentary incorporates stories from the soldiers and the people they rescued.

Words That Kill

This a documentary that looks at how language and rhetoric can fuel violence, exploring how words that seem "rational" can become tools of hate and incitement.

Tuez-Les Tous

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Tuez-Les Tous, meaning "Kill Them All," is a 2004 documentary that combines historical research, interviews with Western officials, and firsthand testimonies of the genocide. Directed by European Parliament member Raphaël Glucksmann alongside David Hazan and Pierre Mezerette, the film provides a detailed examination of the international community's failure to maintain peace.

Our Future Lost

This film is shown at the Children's Memorial in the Kigali Genocide Memorial and reflects on the lives lost, especially young people whose futures were stolen during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Things We Don't Say

Things We Don't Say is a short documentary directed by London-based Rwandan filmmaker Ornella Mutoni.

The film shifts focus to a younger generation--those born during or after the genocide--exploring how they carry the weight of a past they did not directly witness.

Through intimate storytelling, Mutoni, a genocide survivor, follows a group of young adults gathered in a healing circle as they confront silence, stigma, and inherited trauma. The film creates a space where speaking becomes an act of healing, and where untold stories begin to find voice.

It will be screened during the inaugural Cine Kwibuka edition on Friday, April 10, at Canal Olympia.