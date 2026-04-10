Rwanda: Genocide - Ex-Far Finance Boss Set for Trial in France

Thirty-two years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a new suspect is set to stand trial in France.

French judicial authorities have referred Cyprien Kayumba, a former lieutenant colonel in the ex-FAR (Forces armées rwandaises), to the Court of Assizes in Paris for his role in the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Kayumba, 71, is suspected of supplying weapons that were used to kill Tutsi during the 1994 Genocide. At the time, he served as Director of Financial Services at the defence ministry, where he was responsible for the procurement and distribution of weapons.

The decision to send him to trial follows a reversal of an earlier ruling. In January 2025, an investigating judge from the crimes against humanity unit of the Paris court dismissed the case against him.

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However, the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) appealed the decision, leading to the reopening of proceedings.

He will now stand trial at a date yet to be announced.

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The case comes as France continues to pursue accountability for people suspected of involvement in the Genocide against the Tutsi who are residing on its territory.

France has so far tried and convicted eight individuals for their role in the Genocide. These include Pascal Simbikangwa, Octavien Ngenzi, Tito Barahira, Claude Muhayimana, Laurent Bucyibaruta, Philippe Hategekimana, Sosthène Munyemana, and Eugène Rwamucyo, whose appeal trial is scheduled for June.

In addition, French courts are expected to begin the trial of another suspect, Safari Majariwa, in November.

Speaking during the 32nd commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi (Kwibuka 32) in Paris on April 7, Emmanuelle Blatmann, Director for Africa and the Indian Ocean at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed France's commitment to justice.

Quoting the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, she stated, "There is no reconciliation without justice. There is no justice without truth."

She noted that trials of alleged genocide perpetrators would continue to be held in France and commended the work of the Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity.

Addressing suspects believed to have fled to France, she stressed that justice would be pursued firmly but without vengeance.

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"Justice is imperative for us, and it will be served not with a spirit of revenge, but with the full force of the law," she said.

Blatmann added that such efforts are essential to honouring the memory of victims and ensuring that future generations understand the warning signs of genocide.

She also highlighted plans to establish a memorial in Paris dedicated to the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi. The site is expected to serve as a place of remembrance for survivors, families, the Rwandan diaspora, and the broader public.

According to her, genocide is not a sudden event, but one that is prepared over time through hatred, dehumanisation, propaganda, and divisive rhetoric.

Kwibuka, she said, serves as a reminder of the shared global responsibility to combat genocide denial, revisionism, and all forms of hate ideology.

"This path erases nothing. But it compels us to pass on knowledge, to educate, and to deliver justice," she added.