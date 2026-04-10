Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Scores of Al-Shabaab Fighters in Airstrikes in Mudug

Galkayo, Somalia — Somali National Army (SNA) forces, with support from international partners, carried out a coordinated air operation targeting Al-Shabaab militants gathered near Tawarmooge, approximately 8 km south of Caad and 45 km north of Xarardheere in Mudug region.

The strikes focused on a militant base being used to plan attacks aimed at disrupting national security and stability.

According to the Ministry of Defence, around 70 fighters, including key commanders, were killed, and between 90 and 95 others were injured. The operation also destroyed eight vehicles, including logistics trucks used to transport military supplies.

The ministry reiterated that operations against Al-Shabaab are ongoing and emphasized the SNA's commitment to dismantling the group's capabilities and preventing threats to Somali civilians.