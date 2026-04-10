Uganda: Law Society Accuses President Museveni of 'Unconstitutional Interference' in Masaka MP Election

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has condemned President Museveni, accusing him of unconstitutional meddling in the disputed Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament election, warning that his actions threaten Uganda's constitutional order.

In a statement dated April 9, 2026, and signed by ULS Vice President Anthony Asiimwe, the legal body described the President's public remarks and admitted involvement in the electoral process as "blatantly unconstitutional" and incompatible with the rule of law.

"We strongly condemn the triumphant remarks made by the President regarding the Masaka City Woman MP election dispute," the statement read, adding that his conduct "renders Justine Nameere's election invalid due to the President's self-evident interference in the electoral process."

The controversy stems from Museveni's remarks at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Leaders' Retreat in Kyankwanzi, where he recounted his personal intervention in the electoral dispute between Nameere of the NRM and Rose Nalubowa of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

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According to ULS, Museveni's own account confirms direct engagement with the Electoral Commission and security agencies--actions the Society says compromised the independence of constitutionally mandated institutions.

"As documented in our Election Observer Report, the election was marred by serious irregularities," the statement read, pointing to a court-ordered recount that declared Nameere winner amid allegations of judicial misconduct.

The Society also faulted Museveni for allegedly ordering the removal of key officials, including the Returning Officer and police commanders, following complaints raised by Nameere.

"These actions undoubtedly compromised the independence of these institutions," the ULS statement read, citing Article 62 of the Constitution, which guarantees the independence of the Electoral Commission, and Article 128, which ensures judicial independence.

ULS warned that election disputes must be resolved strictly through lawful channels, free from executive influence or commentary that could prejudice outcomes.

Speaking at the retreat, Museveni defended his actions, describing them as a response to credible allegations of electoral malpractice. He recounted how Nameere approached him at his Rwakitura residence, demanding action over alleged vote manipulation, and claimed he acted only after verifying the claims.

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The January 15, 2026 election initially saw Nalubowa declared winner with 25,443 votes against Nameere's 20,324. A court-ordered recount later declared Nameere the winner with 25,502 votes, while Nalubowa received 23,176 votes. Several ballot boxes were excluded due to suspected tampering, further fueling controversy.

The ULS emphasized that Museveni's actions have far-reaching implications beyond Masaka, eroding public trust and setting a dangerous precedent for undermining constitutional governance.

"The President's actions have eroded public trust, set a dangerous precedent for undermining the rule of law, and pose an insidious threat to constitutional governance," the statement read.

ULS demanded that Museveni and all state actors immediately cease interference in electoral and judicial processes and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution.

As legal and political tensions mount, the Masaka City Woman MP dispute is emerging as a critical test of institutional independence and constitutionalism in Uganda.