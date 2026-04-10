Namibia: Govt Widows' Grant Proposal Sparks Debate Among Traditional Authorities

Some traditional leaders say they do not agree with a proposal to introduce a government social grant for widows.

The Namibian reported yesterday that the Erongo Widows' Association has called on the government to introduce support similar to social grants or disability benefits countrywide, particularly for young widows and those caring for children alone.

However, Oukwanyama Traditional Authority spokesperson Andrew Naikaku says he does not believe widows should get government grants.

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He argues that the government already carries significant responsibilities, including providing social grants to the elderly, people with disabilities, and vulnerable children.

"The government has too many responsibilities already," he says. "It is already supporting various vulnerable groups in society."

He questions the fairness and practicality of implementing such a grant, noting that not all widows are financially disadvantaged.

"Some widows are wealthy. I don't think it should be something the government should do," Naikaku says.

He also raises concerns about equality, asking whether widowers would also qualify for similar assistance if the proposal were to be implemented. Echoing similar sentiments, Masubia Traditional Authority traditional prime minister Raphael Mbala says the proposal does not align with cultural practices in his community.

Mbala says according to traditions in the Zambezi region, widows and their children inherit the property of the deceased husband, which reduces their vulnerability.

"When the government looks after vulnerable children, it does that because they have no one to look after them. They did not inherit anything," he says.

"If we compare them to the women, women inherit from their late husbands. Is that not going to cause some outcry from those vulnerable children?"

He adds that in his culture, property such as fields and livestock are passed on to the widow and her children,

"To consider them to be vulnerable is a bit tricky," Mbala says.

However, not all traditional leaders share this view.

Uukwangali Traditional Authority chief Eugene Kudumo has expressed strong support for the proposed introduction of a social grant for widows.

According to him, such a grant could improve the welfare of families, particularly children.

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"It's a good thing. It only depends on government policy. The policy must be formulated," he says.

Kudumo says in many households, widows are the primary caregivers and breadwinners after the deaths of their spouses.

He notes that women often carry the full responsibility of raising children, frequently under difficult economic conditions.

"If the government gives money to widows, children will be supported from a very young age," he says.

Kudumo says this includes access to early childhood education such as kindergarten, as well as improved nutrition.

"It's a good thing. We just support it," he concludes.

Meanwhile, Zeraeua Traditional Authority chief Manasse Zeraeua has declined to take a position on the matter, emphasising the right of citizens to express their views.