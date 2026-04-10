Southern Africa: SADC and Japan Sign Memorandum of Cooperation to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Republic of Japan in Gaborone, Botswana, on 9 April 2026, marking a significant step in deepening their strategic partnership.

The MoC was signed by His Excellency Mr. Elias M. Magosi, Executive Secretary of SADC, and His Excellency SHINDO Yusuke, Ambassador of the Republic of Japan to the Republic of Botswana and Permanent Representative to SADC.

This agreement follows the approval by the SADC Council of Ministers during their meeting held from 12-13 March 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Memorandum of Cooperation aims to enhance collaboration in key priority areas aligned with the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030 and SADC Vision 2050, with particular emphasis on:

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· Infrastructure with a focus on energy, transport, water, and digital transformation.

· Trade, investment, tourism, private sector development, including support for small medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

· Manufacturing and value chains development, agriculture, rural development, and mining.

· Education, health, and skills development.

· Natural resources management, environment, and climate change.

· Peace and security, stability, and governance.

In his welcome remarks, H. E Mr. Magosi highlighted that the signing ceremony reaffirmed a partnership that is growing stronger, broader, and increasingly responsive to the needs and aspirations of the citizens of both regions. As we append our signatures today, we pledge our strategic role to ensure that the MoC delivers tangible and impactful results for the benefit of our peoples, he said.

For his part, His Excellency Ambassador Yasuke emphasised that the agreement provides a framework for both SADC and Japan to better align their priorities. He highlighted opportunities to support SADC's efforts in developing transport corridors and enhancing efficient logistics systems, noting that seamless trade is essential to deepen regional integration.

On sustainable energy, Ambassador Yusuke further underscored the importance of strengthening dialogue and cooperation to build a more resilient energy sector, including through the promotion and utilisation of renewable energy technologies.

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H. E. Ambassador Yasuke further noted that through industrialisation and value creation, new opportunities will emerge to support agro-processing and private sector development. He emphasised the importance of exploring innovative approaches to enhance value to the region's resources, while fostering an enabling environment that stimulates sustainable job creation, particular for the youth.

The SADC Secretariat and the Government of Japan previously signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on 30 April 2012 at the SADC Headquarters in Gaborone. This agreement established a framework for collaboration aimed at strengthening relations between the two parties and advancing their shared development objectives.