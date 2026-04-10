South Africa: Mantashe Needs to Update Us On the Fuel Situation

press release

South Africans are owed an update on the country's fuel situation. It's been fifteen days since Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister last updated Parliament on our fuel position. He said supplies were assured until the end of April. The day before, he spoke to the Portfolio Committee where he agreed to provide regular updates to assist citizens and businesses with planning. We are now well into April and an update is overdue.

When he spoke to Parliament Mantashe said he was not unduly concerned by the closure of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He declared the Strait was only closed to ships from the United States, Israel and their allies, and said that should not be a problem for fuel cargoes destined for South Africa. His implication that the ANC's alliance with the Iranian government would inoculate South Africa from supply problems does not seem to have been borne out by events. South African fuel importers and their suppliers are scrambling to secure cargoes like every other country. The alliance with the government in Tehran has delivered no benefit to South Africa although it may have delivered benefits to the ANC.

The fuel supply issue facing South Africa is most likely to manifest in much higher prices rather than major physical shortages. This will hurt the economy and it is important that South Africans are kept informed so they can make informed personal and business decisions to try to lessen the damage.

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Even if Mantashe fails to secure us special fuel supplies, he should at least let us know what is going on. The DA suggests he deliver updates on the fuel situation now and then on a weekly basis.