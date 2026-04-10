Botswana: Govt Commits to Pay P43m Owed to Veterinary Employees

Gaborone — Government is committed to settling at least P43 million owed to low-ranking employees in the Department of Veterinary Services, despite ongoing liquidity constraints affecting payment timelines.

Responding to a question in Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of Water and Human Settlements, Mr Onneetse Ramogapi, on behalf of Minister of Lands and Agriculture, confirmed that the debt, which affected staff stationed at disease control camps across the country, related to unpaid allowances accumulated over time.

Mr Ramogapi said the arrears included subsistence, overtime, housing and temporary assistance allowances.

The minister emphasised that honouring the obligations remained a priority for government, although current cash flow challenges made it difficult to commit to a specific payment schedule.

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"The debt will be settled, however, liquidity constraints arising from uncertain cash flows preclude setting a specific timeline," he said. He noted that payments were already being made in phases as funds became available, adding that to date, government had paid P635 000 towards subsistence allowances and P15 million in overtime claims.

Member of Parliament for Okavango West, Mr Kenny Kapinga, had sought clarity on whether government was aware of the huge debt owed to low-ranking public servants left over from the previous administration, especially for employees in the Department of Veterinary Services based at disease control camps across the country.

Mr Kapinga also asked the minister to ease the feelings of such public servants and state how government planned to discharge its debt obligations to its employees.

BOPA