Kenya: Gachagua Urges Family Unity, Warns Against Political Interference

9 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Democracy for Citizen Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to his relatives not to be manipulated by politicians into causing disunity.

Speaking during the funeral of the late David Kiaraho, the former Deputy President emphasized that family issues should be resolved internally and called for unity within his family.

Gachagua has, in recent weeks, publicly confronted President William Ruto over alleged interference in his family affairs, urging the Head of State to focus on national priorities rather than personal matters.

He expressed frustration over what he described as the President's meddling, including claims that he altered his brother's will and disinherited him in an ongoing inheritance dispute.

President Ruto, on his part, cited a petition filed by the family of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua over alleged disinheritance, pledging government support to help the family recover its rightful share.

The Head of State said the government would intervene to ensure justice and protect vulnerable family members, particularly dependents who may have been unfairly excluded.

Ruto emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of widows and children in inheritance disputes, noting that no Kenyan should be denied their lawful entitlement.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.