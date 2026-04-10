Somalia: Somaliland NGO Honours 30 Influential Women Leaders

Hargeisa — Sunshine Organization has honoured 30 of the most influential women in Somaliland, recognising their contributions across sectors including business, health, education, media, environment and social affairs.

The recognition, part of the organisation's 2026 cohort initiative, highlights women whose work has made a measurable impact on their communities, often without widespread public recognition.

In a statement, Sunshine Organization said the awards aim to celebrate resilience, leadership and service among women across Somaliland.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We honoured and celebrated the women of Somaliland at a high-level platform. Each woman recognised represents every woman who has worked hard to improve herself and contribute to society," the organisation said.

"We prioritise those who are less known or have not been honoured before. We want to acknowledge their efforts and say: 'Thank you, you deserve to be recognised."'

The 2026 cohort includes professionals and community leaders from Hargeisa, Berbera, Borama, Burao and Erigavo, reflecting a wide geographic and sectoral representation.

Those honoured include Hibo Abdirahman Ahmed for business innovation, Dr. Hodan Awil Jama, a psychiatrist, and Naima Abdi Ahmed, a journalist in the media sector. The list also features Sawda Mohamed hirsi for her work in education, as well as numerous activists, educators and healthcare professionals contributing to social development.

Other honourees include Suad Abdullahi Hussein, Siman Ali Kahiye, Hibaq Mohamed Elmi, Shukri Hassan Kalib, Sahra Artan Jama, Ikram Ismail Ahmed, Asma Mohamed Farah, Amal Abdilaahi Bade, Khadra Mohamed Ahmed, Filsan Jama Muhumed, Fosiya Ibraahim Janaale, Awo Abdilaahi Mohamed, Halimo Salah Nouh, Hawa Hiddig Dalmar, Hawa Hassan Ali, Asha Hassan Abokor, Ifrah Jama Abdi, Sawda Mohamed Hirsi, Hibo Dahir Hussein, Hawa Dubad Kodah, Asha Abdi Robleh, Naima Abdourahman Abdilaahi, Hibak Ahmed Hassan, Idil Osman Ahmed, Zeynab Hassan Hirsi and Asma Abdi Mohamed.

The honourees represent a cross-section of Somaliland society, including activists, teachers, midwives, legal professionals and entrepreneurs, underscoring the growing role of women in community development and public life.

Sunshine Organization said the initiative is designed not only to recognise achievements but also to inspire future generations of women and girls to pursue leadership roles and contribute to national development.

Analysts say such recognition programmes help amplify underrepresented voices and reinforce the importance of acknowledging contributions at all levels of society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Somalia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The organisation said it plans to continue the awards annually, expanding recognition to more women across Somaliland.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)