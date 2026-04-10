South Africa: Security Boss Admits Ignoring Orders to Stop Graft - South African News Briefs - April 10, 2026

Suspended Tshwane Security Boss Admits to Defying Orders to Cancel Dubious Contracts

Suspended Tshwane Asset Protection Security Unit director Tshukudu Malatji has admitted to ignoring an instruction from his superior to cancel dubious contractual work awarded to private security companies, reports EWN. This was despite Malatji being awarded the contracts that were costing the city millions of rands. He testified at the Madlanga Commission to touch on the corruption that took place in his unit. Malatji has been suspended with full pay and benefits since July.

AKA, Tibz Murder Accused to Apply for Bail

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, are set to return to the Durban Magistrates Court to apply for bail, reports EWN. The pair were extradited from Eswatini after fleeing the country. They face a string of charges, including murder. Police said the pair’s return would be critical to solving the case. To date, the State has cellphone records, CCTV footage, bank records, and registrations of the vehicles to be linked to the assassinations. They are expected to join five other co-accused in the matter and stand trial in June.

COSATU Slams Whistleblower Bill Exclusions

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has raised concerns about public servants being excluded from receiving rewards for whistleblowing, reports EWN. Minister of Justice Kubayi released the Protected Disclosure Bill to address the gaps in existing legislation on whistleblowers. Deputy Minister Andries Nel explained that according to the bill, whistleblowers will not be awarded upfront rewards but could receive up to 25% of the monetary sanction imposed on a convicted employer. Nel said that public servants and others are excluded. COSATU argues that this is a major flaw, as many public servants, particularly junior staff, are very vulnerable to victimisation.

More South African news