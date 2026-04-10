Kenya: Tanzanian Musician Granted Ksh 500,000 Bond in Alleged Rape Case

Nairobi — A Mombasa court has released Tanzanian musician Matonya on a Ksh 500,000 bond after he denied a rape charge.

Chief Magistrate Robinson Ondiek ordered the accused to provide one Kenyan surety and surrender his passport.

The court also barred him from leaving the country without approval and directed immigration authorities to monitor his movements.

The charge relates to an alleged incident that occurred on April 7 in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The 43-year-old artist appeared before a Mombasa court where he denied the allegations linked to an incident said to have occurred in Nyali on April 7.

Prosecutors argued for tight bail conditions, citing concerns over his foreign nationality and lack of residence in Kenya.

The court allowed his release on bond but imposed restrictions, including surrendering his passport and limiting his travel.