South Africa: Queue Marshal Brings Cheer to Staff and Patients At Pholosong Hospital

Pholosong Regional Hospital in Tsakane is often in the news for all the wrong reasons. Patients often complain about poor service delivery, long queues, and delays in receiving their files, among other things.

But there's another side to the story.

As you walk through the hallway into the administration area, patients and the facility workers are met with singing of gospel songs. One voice stands out, peppering motivational talk and jokes in between the uplifting songs. This is the norm around here. The person behind the voice is Irene Sondezi, a woman who has been described by some patients as an ambassador for the infamous hospital.

The 55-year-old started working at the institution 20 years ago as a groundswoman, doing gardening. Over the years, she moved through different departments until, eventually, she joined the quality assurance department. Here she works as a queue marshal, a position that has earned her the respect of patients.

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Her day begins with her at the administration area where she hands out patient files, assists with enquiries on the floor before moving to her formally assigned work space: the outpatient Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department and Eye Clinic. Here she is tasked with ensuring patients are in the right department and that their appointment dates correspond with the facility's system.

Going above and beyond

Quality Assurance Manager, Thandi Lubisi, says Sondezi goes beyond her job description.

"At the outpatient department, if she sees that there is no one managing the queues, she will step in and assist."

Lubisi shares that Sondezi was among the inaugural "I Serve with a Smile" champions in 2019 and six years later, she is still the reigning champion. The campaign aims to improve the patient experience across the province.

"We have reduced complaints in patient registration with the assistance of Irene. Also, the supervisors at patient admin will ask me not to move her to another department. So she has that impact in the whole facility," Lubisi explains.

Sondezi says she begins each shift with gratitude to God, having previously battled severe illness that once affected her work, while also caring for her mother, who is living with dementia.

"I stayed hopeful that one day God would change my life, and indeed he changed it. That's why, before doing anything, I give gratitude for waking up."

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The 'face of Pholosong'

Barbra Strydom, who has been an outpatient at Pholosong for four years, says Sondezi has always been patient-centred.

"Wherever I go, Irene is always available; she is always helping, assisting. She is a very friendly lady and makes you feel very comfortable."

Another patient who wanted to remain anonymous concurs.

"She is the real face of Pholosong; without her, many people would be lost. We thank Pholosong for giving us a mother like mam' Irene."

In recognition of her excellence, the institution has presented her with certificates of appreciation in 2019 and 2025. -- Health-e News