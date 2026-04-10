Kenya, Morocco Ink 11 Deals to Unlock Trade and Investment

10 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya-Morocco signed 11 agreements is set to boost development across key sectors, including agriculture, health, education, and the blue economy.

The deals, inked in Nairobi, will support collaboration in fisheries, aquaculture, and wildlife management, areas seen as critical to sustainable development.

Additional agreements on scholarships, skills exchange, and women's empowerment are expected to enhance capacity building and social progress.

The pacts were signed during a bilateral meeting between Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

In a joint statement, Mudavadi and Bourita say the partnership will play a crucial role in addressing shared challenges while promoting inclusive growth.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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