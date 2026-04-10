Africa: Ethiopia's FM Gedion Champions Africa's Renewable Energy Future At 2026 Vienna Forum

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos emphasized Africa's unique opportunity to transition to low-carbon industrial growth by leveraging its abundant renewable energy resources, at the 2026 International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum.

He called for urgent action to dismantle systemic barriers hindering energy access and infrastructure development, while reaffirming Ethiopia's commitment to climate-resilient development through significant investments in clean energy and sustainable industrial practices.

Foreign Minister Gedion is participating in the 2026 International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum

At the 2026 International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum being held in Vienna, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos highlighted Africa's unique opportunity to leapfrog to low-carbon industrial growth by harnessing its vast renewable energy potential and value addition on critical minerals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the social media post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Gedion underscored the urgency of addressing systemic barriers including limited energy access, infrastructure gaps and market access while calling for scaled-up concessional finance, particularly for LDCs and LLDCs.

He also shared Ethiopia's bold commitment to climate resilient development through massive investments in renewables delivering around 95 percent clean energy and green industrialization, including eco-friendly industrial parks.

The Minister also met with his counterparts from Austria and South Sudan on the margins of the Forum. In the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, discussions focused on further elevating strong ties through trade and investment, tourism and renewables.

During the meeting with the Foreign Minister of South Sudan, Monday Semaya Kumba, he exchanged views on bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.