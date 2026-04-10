Tanzania: Local Stars Must Step Up to Lift Taifa Stars to New Heights By 2027

Dar es Salaam — IF there's one thing that would bring immense joy to Tanzanians, it is seeing their national football team, Taifa Stars, progress beyond the group stage and make a deep run in the upcoming AFCON finals in 2027, which will be hosted jointly by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

This would add to the excitement already felt across the country after securing the historic right to host the prestigious tournament for the first time. In the previous AFCON finals in Morocco, Taifa Stars made history by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time.

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Now, under coach Miguel Gamondi, who guided them to that achievement, the team is expected to take another step forward, especially with the advantage of playing on home soil and enjoying strong fan support. However, much still needs to be done for Taifa Stars to continue improving ahead of the finals and ultimately deliver success. One key responsibility lies with the players themselves.

As the countdown to this historic event begins, Tanzanian footballers, wherever they are, must raise their level of performance, increase competition, and strengthen their chances of being selected by coach Gamondi and his technical team for the final AFCON 2027 squad.

Currently, the country is blessed with talented players across the globe. Those playing abroad, such as Novatus Miroshi in Turkey's top league, are expected to maintain and even elevate their standards for their own benefit, their clubs, and the nation.

They carry the responsibility of bringing pride and joy to Tanzanians during AFCON 2027 on home soil. Meanwhile, players in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League have recently shown increased competitiveness and, in some cases, have outperformed foreign stars who were expected to dominate.

This is an encouraging sign for coach Gamondi and his technical bench, as it will make squad selection both challenging and rewarding. Many local players are delivering strong performances and earning starting positions despite stiff competition from imports.

This gives the technical team a broader pool of talent to choose from, increasing the likelihood of assembling a strong, cohesive squad capable of executing the coach's vision and making the nation proud.

As the 2025/2026 Premier League season progresses, Tanzanian players continue to improve, impress coaches, and earn more playing time in a league ranked among the top five in Africa by CAF. Local players are increasingly competing for and securing starting roles in teams filled with foreign talent.

Before the April 9, 2026, fixtures, seven Tanzanian players had scored goals, contributing 70% of the total goals scored. Players such as Mudathir Yahya (Yanga) and Feisal Salum (Azam) are among the league's top scorers, each with seven goals. Others, including Selemani Mwalimu (Simba) and Laurindo Depu (Yanga), have scored six goals each. Feitoto, with seven goals and five assists, and Mudathir, with seven goals and one assist, are leading contributors to their teams' attacking output.

This is excellent news for the Taifa Stars technical team, as local players are proving they can compete effectively with foreign talent. The success of Tanzanian players in one of Africa's top five leagues provides the Taifa Stars technical team with a wider selection base ahead of AFCON 2027.

Similarly, the ability of local players to impress coaches and secure starting roles, especially in teams with many foreign players, is another positive sign for the national team's preparations. It gives coach Gamondi and his staff valuable opportunities to evaluate talent and expand their list of potential squad members.

A clear example of this trend can be seen at Azam FC. Known for its strong financial backing, Azam has signed many foreign players (currently up to the allowed limit of 12). However, under head coach Florent Ibenge, an accomplished tactician with titles including the CHAN and CAF Confederation Cup, selection is strictly based on performance.

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Despite the intense competition, local players have impressed Ibenge and secured regular starting roles, even in high-profile matches such as those against Simba. In a recent match, only three foreign players were in the starting lineup, while eight Tanzanians featured, including goalkeeper Aishi Manula, defenders Twalibu Nuru and Lusajo Mwaikenda, and midfielders Feitoto and Iddi Nado. Azam FC has benefited from these performances, becoming one of only two unbeaten teams in the league (alongside Yanga).

Some players, such as Jephte Kitambala Bola and Jean Ngita, continue to compete for starting spots, highlighting the depth and competitiveness within the squad. Currently, Azam sits third in the league standings with 33 points from 17 matches, having conceded only five goals, the second-best defensive record in the league. Local players must continue to impress their coaches to secure more playing time and increase their chances of being selected for the Taifa Stars squad for AFCON 2027.