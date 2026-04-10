Somalia: Somali Army Land Forces Chief Meets Partners to Boost Joint Operations

Mogadishu — The commander of the land forces of the Somali National Army held talks in Mogadishu with officials from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and allied countries, focusing on strengthening security cooperation and accelerating joint operations against militant groups, officials said.

Sahal Abdullahi Omar, a major general in the Somali National Army, met senior officers from partner nations including the United States, Turkey and the United Kingdom, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Discussions centered on enhancing security cooperation, particularly speeding up coordinated operations targeting extremist groups. Participants also examined ways to increase international support for ongoing operations and improve the effectiveness and capabilities of Somali forces.

Omar thanked partner countries for their role in rebuilding and strengthening the Somali army, stressing the importance of sustained cooperation to achieve lasting security.

Representatives from international partners reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Somalia, pledging to intensify efforts aimed at countering militant threats.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to deepen strategic cooperation to achieve tangible security gains and support long-term stability across the country, officials said.