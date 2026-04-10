Somalia Foreign Minister Visits Libya to Boost Ties

10 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Tripoli — The foreign minister of Somalia arrived in Tripoli on Friday for an official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation with Libya, officials said.

Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Somalia's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, was received at Tripoli's airport by Fathallah Abdel-Latif Al-Zani, Libya's minister of state for African affairs, along with other senior officials, according to a statement.

The visit aims to reinforce diplomatic ties between Somalia and African nations, particularly Libya, and to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, the statement said. It added that the trip forms part of broader efforts to promote stability and joint development across the African continent.

During his stay in Tripoli, Abdisalam is expected to meet his Libyan counterpart and other senior officials to discuss political, economic and security cooperation, as well as shared interests between the two countries.

The visit underscores Somalia's push to expand its international partnerships and strengthen its role in African affairs, officials said.

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