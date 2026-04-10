Africa: United States Welcomes Arrival of Groundbreaking HIV Prevention Medicine in South Africa

press release

U.S. Embassy Pretoria Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

United States Welcomes Arrival of Groundbreaking HIV Prevention Medicine in South Africa

PRETORIA, South Africa - The U.S. Mission to South Africa welcomes the arrival of the first shipment of Lenacapavir to South Africa on April 7, marking a significant milestone in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. This achievement demonstrates the power of international collaboration and American innovation in advancing public health.

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South Africa's receipt of 37,920 doses of this twice-yearly injectable HIV prevention medicine represents a transformative moment for HIV prevention efforts across the African continent. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority's (SAHPRA) registration of Lenacapavir on October 27, 2025, made South Africa the first African nation to authorize this groundbreaking treatment.

"The United States is proud to support this historic achievement through our partnership with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and through American pharmaceutical innovation," said Ambassador L. Brent Bozell III. "As the largest contributor to the Global Fund, the United States remains committed to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic and strengthening health systems worldwide."

The successful delivery of Lenacapavir to South Africa exemplifies commercial diplomacy between the United States and South Africa. Gilead Sciences, the American biotechnology company that developed Lenacapavir, worked in close coordination with the Global Fund to ensure the delivery of this life-saving medication. Gilead's collaborative approach with South Africa's National Department of Health and SAHPRA has been instrumental in expediting the regulatory approval and delivery process, demonstrating the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in addressing urgent health needs.

The United States has contributed more than US$28.19 billion to date to the Global Fund with a commitment of US$4.6 billion to the Global Fund for the Eighth Replenishment. This investment reflects America's enduring commitment to global health security and our partnership with nations like South Africa in combating infectious diseases.

Lenacapavir's twice-yearly dosing schedule represents a significant advancement in HIV prevention, offering a more convenient alternative to daily oral medications and potentially improving adherence rates among at-risk populations.

The U.S. Mission to South Africa looks forward to continued collaboration with South African health authorities, the Global Fund, and American companies to expand access to innovative health solutions that strengthen our bilateral partnership.

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About the U.S. Mission to South Africa:

The U.S. Mission to South Africa advances American interests through diplomatic engagement, promotes bilateral trade and investment, and supports programs that strengthen democracy, health, and economic development.

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For additional information, please contact Pretoria_PAS_Press@state.gov.